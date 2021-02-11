Senior Center receives early valentine

Submitted

The Johnson County Senior Center received an early valentine from the East Tennessee Foundation’s Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund last week when $5,000 was generously granted to the senior center to purchase frozen meals for Johnson County senior adults considered in dire need for February and March. ETF’s Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund provides timely disaster grants to nonprofit organizations in the 25-county region in East Tennessee and is currently activated for the COVID-19 national emergency. ETF seeks to provide emergency funds to nonprofit organizations to meet some of the critical needs created by COVID-19.

It is not the first time that senior adults have benefited from ETF’s Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over $6,600 were donated to the Johnson County Senior Center during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to assist in providing meals to members over the age of 60 who are considered in dire need, and additional funds were granted to purchase thermal digital thermometers to be used by MyRide drivers, Meals on Wheels volunteers and the senior center. The Johnson County Senior Center’s senior adult members are grateful for the support of the East Tennessee Foundation’s Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund and the meals that it has provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.