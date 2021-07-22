Senior Center, Promises Academy exchange gifts of love

Johnson County Senior Center “Quilting Bees” and Promises Academy students and staff show off their joint venture earlier this week. Photos submitted.

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

‘We needed new pillows for our classroom.” said Promises Academy assistant director Lizzie Sexton. “We are tickled that the quilters could help with this project. They are a huge source of comfort for our students. The fabric is colorful and also perfect for showing different cultures to meet standards that are required in our classrooms as well. We are making cards for the Senior Center’s Veterans Cafe to return the favor and partner with them on their project. We are looking forward to delivering the cards next week and hoping to partner again on other projects in the future.”

The Senior Center will be hosting its Veterans Cafe on Wednesday, July 28, at 10:30. A free meal will be provided to all veterans, compliments of KFC. Senator Jon Lundberg will be the special guest speaker. Please call the Senior Center for more information and also ask about other events and activities that are being offered.