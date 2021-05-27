Senior Center Offers Diverse Activities for Senior Adult Members

By Tamas Mondovics

Last week’s 50’s Day at the Senior Center was filled with nostalgia for its senior adult members.According to Johnson County Senior Center Director Kathy Motsinger, the event was a great success thanks to activities that “made the day memorable,” such as streaming 50’s music as well as live music provided by Claude Shearin.

The senior center served more than 200 free First Tennessee Human Resources Agency (FTHRA) lunches, compliments of United Healthcare.A free-entry car show sponsored by Damascus Motor Sales was an extra incentive with 27 cars and trucks on display.

“Everyone in attendance truly enjoyed seeing several senior ladies wearing their memorable poodle skirts reflective of the ’50s and ’60s,” Motsinger said.

Of course, there is much more to come at the center this month, including the National “Brown Bag It’ Day, which will be observed on May 25, with special treats with the drive-through meals.

“You can drive behind the senior center every weekday from 11 a.m. -noon for a hot meal for a $1.00 donation,” she said, adding, “Mark your calendars for Friday, June 4, for National Doughnut Day and drive through for fresh Krispy Kreme Doughnuts served to everyone who comes by.”

However, perhaps the most anticipated date is the official opening of the Johnson County Senior Center scheduled for June 7, 2021.

“We are excited to announce our reopening per COVID -19 guidelines,” she said.

The senior center will be able to open at partial capacity from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. on weekdays, with Wednesday being closed for TN State mandatory guidelines for senior center cleaning and disinfecting. Activities are to be offered on specified schedules with limited capacity. Senior Center members are required to call in advance to make an appointment for an activity they are interested in joining.

“With patience and determination, we will all get used to these modified schedules,” Motsinger concluded. “We truly look forward to reopening our doors and serving adult members with love COVID style.”

For questions or concerns about activities or dates, please call the senior center at 423-727-8883. Residents can stay up-to-date with activities by logging onto www.johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com, Johnson County Senior Center Facebook, listen to WMCT every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., or purchase The Tomahawk Newspaper with Senior News articles each week.