Senior Center observes World Suicide Prevention

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

The Johnson County Senior Center is looking forward to observing a special event next month, the topic of which sadly plagues many today.World Suicide Prevention Day, observed on September 10, 2021, will be on the minds of many and will be anchored by Fall Prevention Month.

“During this day, month, and week individuals, families, and organizations will be focusing attention on suicide, a national health issue, while also advocating the prevention of this tragedy,” said Senior Center Director Kathy Motsinger.

The Johnson County Senior Center will be closed to members on September 10 to host QPR Training (Questions, Persuade, and Referral) as a measure to support suicide prevention.

“We have encountered many situations where we have intervened to help older adults with mental health struggles, especially during the pandemic,” Motsinger said.

Motsinger emphasized that September is also Fall Prevention Month. The Senior Center will host a guest speaker from Ballad Health and demonstrations to provide practical actions that will reduce the risk of falls and associated injuries. According to the National Council on Aging, the purpose of this month is to raise awareness about how to prevent falls and fall-related injuries among older adults by integrating education, action, and advocacy.

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) reports that:

· One out of five falls causes a serious injury, such as broken bones or head injury.

· Three million people are treated in emergency departments for fall injuries each year.

· More than 95 percent of hip fractures are caused by falling, usually by falling sideways.

Members are encouraged to stop by and pick up a September newsletter and the attached monthly calendar that will include:

September 7 – Fall Prevention Home Safety, Fall Hazards, and Solutions, Safe Clothing, Moving Safety, etc.

September 17 – Physical Therapy and Balancing, Strength and Exercises, How to get up after a fall the correct way

September 20 – Medication Safety and Management, Bone Health and Sleeping Better

September 27 – Healthy Eating and Exercise, eye disease that causes falls, community safety, etc.

Residents can always call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline if they or someone they know need assistance. The Senior Center can be reached at 727-8883.