Senior Center fully reopens with measure of caution

Local veterans are looking forward to the many activities scheduled at the Johnson County Senior Center on their behalf. Photo submitted

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

As was the case for so many businesses and facilities, the COVID-19 pandemic has also interrupted the normal function of the Johnson County Senior Center.

“Our doors had to be closed, but that did not stop us from serving the senior adults in the community during those uncertain times,” said Center Director Kathy Motsinger, who is excited to open the center again and serve its members finally.

Motsinger emphasized that the staff is well aware that most members have been vaccinated against the virus; however, those that had not been are urged to “please follow CDCs best-practice guidelines and wear a mask as suggested, to protect yourself and everyone else in attendance at our senior center.” Continued mask-wearing and social distancing on the part of those who have already been vaccinated are still a personal choice and should not negatively reflect on any individual.But finding a way back to a measure of normalcy is done by taking one step at a time.

The center is currently open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and closed on Wednesdays for sanitizing and cleaning protocol unless otherwise noted on the calendar. Motsinger added: “Our activities and classes are being offered again, and appointments are no longer necessary.”

A hot lunch continues to be served by driving behind the senior center Monday – Friday from 11 a.m.-noon. Residents may pick up a calendar in the foyer behind the senior center. Up to date, announcements are available at www.johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com.