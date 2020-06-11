Senior Center continues to provide essential services

Rod Trivett, 99, lives in the Forge Creek Community and member of the senior center receives a hot meal and celebrated National Doughnut Day on Friday, June 5. Special thank you to all who have made donations to the center to support seniors in the community for their ongoing efforts throughout COVID-19. Submitted photo

Staff Report

Governor Bill Lee issued Executive Order No. 38 on May 22, 2020, and expanded the number of Tennesseans who may return to work. Included in this order (6.d) “Senior centers or equivalent facilities shall continue to be close to members, customers, or the public.” It is for this reason that the Johnson County Senior Center is closed the month of June.

While the senior center is closed to the public, Senior Center officials emphasized that the staff and volunteers are continuing to provide essential services— for example, extended hot meal distribution through June 14. Prior existing Meal on Wheels clients will continue to be served, phone buddies to check on socially isolated members, MyRIDE transportation services, distance activities to engage members such as Chicks with Sticks, and bag lunch and treat for senior members for drive through pick up on Wednesdays beginning June 17.

The Johnson County Senior Center is continuing to best meet the needs of their members while obeying the Governor’s Order and abiding by the guidelines provided by the Center for Diseases Control and the National Council on Aging. Johnson County Senior Center members have been extremely fortunate to benefit from federal funding that has allowed for extra hot meals to be distributed throughout this period of COVID-19 since mid-March.

However, those federal funds have ended for Johnson County and the extended hot meal distribution will be ceasing on June 12. The cessation of this meal delivery is a separate issue from the senior center remaining closed throughout the month of June. Even though the meals deliveries will stop after June 12 the services and various resources will still be offered through the center.

You can call the senior center for more information at 423-727-8883.