Senior Center Christmas Drive-Through Parade Boast of Success

Local residents and members of the Johnson County Senior Center pose for photos during a drive-through holiday parade hosted last week by the Senior Center. Photo submitted

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

The Johnson County Senior Center enjoyed an excellent turnout for its Christmas Drive-Through Parade. Senior Center Director Kathy Motsinger proudly said: “We had many community partners help us to make the vent a success and for that we are grateful.”

A big thank you also went out to Johnson County Bank for its willingness to sponsor the event. “Everyone received Christmas lunch compliments of their generosity,” she said.

Of course, as it has been the case even under some reasonable COVID restrictions, last week was no time to slow down at the Center.

“It was a busy week for us considering we are following the governor’s new guidelines by social distancing and continuing to wear our face covering,” Motsinger said, adding, “We are still closed to the public until further notice.”

Despite the challenges, the staff gave away almost 300 Christmas treat bags, 90 canned food bags that were packaged from donations from the Center’s canned food drive. Senior residents received 420 hot meals served and 480 frozen meals distributed within the three days during Christmas week.

January Newsletters are available behind the Senior Center Center, 128 College Street Mountain City, TN, in the foyer and can be picked up at any time. Meals for homebound and shut-in seniors will continue to be delivered this week, but the drive-through meals will resume on January 4, 2021. For more information please visit the Senior Center Facebook page, or call (423) 727-8883.