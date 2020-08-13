Senior Center celebrates coin drive success

The Johnson County Senior Center was pleased to announce the huge success of its most recent fundraising campaign supporting the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.Appropriately named “coin drive,” the event was used as a means to raise funds and to assist in alleviating the local need for coinage due to the national coin shortage caused partly by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Collected coins were exchanged at Farmers State Bank, Elizabethton Federal, and Johnson County Bank.

According to officials and to the surprise of Senior Center staff and volunteers, a total of $2,020 was collected last month, followed by a check presentation to Molly Colley, Regional Director and Heatherly Sifford, Regional Chair of the Northeast Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.Dr. John D. Payne, President of the Johnson County Senior Center Advisory Board presented the raised funds on Tuesday August 4, 2020.

Senior Center Director Kathy Motsinger explained that the funds were donated by dozens of members of the Johnson County Senior Center and members of the community throughout the two-week coin drive.

“It is absolutely crazy that we raised over $2000 for our first ever coin drive,” Motsinger said. “We had over $1600 in change and the coins were evenly distributed to the local banks. FSB, JCB and Elizabethton Federal all benefited and they were very appreciative.”

Motsinger added that the fundraiser was very special to her. “I’m so glad I had the opportunity to do it and become acquainted with TSPN,” she said. “We have some great things planned for the future of the senior center in Johnson County.”

In honor of the 20th Anniversary of raising awareness and providing Suicide Prevention education reaching 64,217,740 Tennesseans in 2019, The Senior Center is launching its $20 for 20 years campaign.

“Consider giving $1 for each year TSPN has existed,” Motsinger said. “Our goal is to reach more people with education and resources in 2020-2021, with the ultimate goal of Saving Lives so that no one else has to experience the loss of a friend or loved one to the most preventable cause of death, Suicide.”

Under the thought provoking question of “TSPN has 20/20 Vision of Hope, do you?” the Johnson County Senior Center is encouraging residents to help celebrate in a couple of ways.

“The first is to post a picture of yourself wearing the colors Purple and/or Teal, and share with friends why Suicide Prevention is important to you,” Motsinger said. “Let your friends know you donated $20 for 20 Years with TSPN, and challenge five friends to do the same. Use the hashtag #tspnvisionofhope2020.”

Second way to participate is by arranging a Suicide Prevention Training in the community to help the goal of reaching more people.

“Contact your Regional Director to get this training scheduled at www.tspn.org/ tpsn-staff,” Motsinger said. “Yes, we can provide virtual training.”

All donations will go directly toward launching Suicide Prevention Training curriculums and publication of new literature distributed at training sessions, health fairs, school assemblies, civic group presentations, and other venues.

All resources can be ordered online at taadas.org/ free-literature and shipped to Tennessee residents at no charge. For more information about the Johnson County Senior Center located at 128 College Street, in Mountain City, and its ongoing services please visit the center’s Facebook page.