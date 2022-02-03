Senators announce $293,582 grant for emergency response in Johnson County

Winner of the coveted Entertainer of the Year Award Kody Norris and Fiddle Performer of the Year Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris, (center) poses for a photo during the 2022 SPBGMA Bluegrass Music Awards in Nashville, TN, last weekend. The talented duo is supported by band members Charlie Lowman and Josiah Tyree. Photo submitted.

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City), Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol), and Rep. Scotty Campbell (R-Mountain City) were pleased to announce last week that Johnson County will receive a $293,582 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD) for the purchase of new ambulances or repairs on existing ones.

Sen. Crowe is poised to represent Johnson County when the new redistricting maps take effect.

“This critical investment will bolster emergency response efforts in Johnson County,” Crowe said. “I want to thank local officials for their diligence and cooperation in securing these funds.”

According to a recent press release, the funds were awarded as part of a $28.5 million grant improvement package announced by Gov. Bill Lee and ECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe.

The funds were to assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations as well as health and safety initiatives. In all, 62 Tennessee communities were awarded grants through the program.

“Replacing and maintaining equipment is an essential part of emergency response and these funds will go a long way to that end,” said Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol), who currently represents Johnson County.

The allocation of CDBG funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local community level. The CDBG program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development. Funds are available for water and sewer improvements and new extensions, housing rehabilitation and health and safety projects.

“Having access to safe, reliable transportation is critical during a medical emergency,” said Rep. Campbell. “This grant will help ensure that potentially life-saving care is available when individuals need it the most. I am grateful to our state and local leaders for their support of this important project.”

Gov. Lee delivered his fourth State of the State address to the General Assembly and fellow Tennesseans on Monday, January 31 at 6 p.m. CT. The joint session took place in the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol.

“I look forward to sharing my vision for Tennessee, including my budget and legislative priorities for the year,” said Gov. Lee ahead of his address. “Tennessee shows the rest of the country that America hasn’t lost her way, and with the support of the General Assembly, we’ll continue to ensure Tennessee is a national leader for opportunity and freedom.”

The address can be found on Gov. Lee’s Facebook and YouTube channels. For more information about Gov. Lee’s State of the State address please visit www.tn.gov.