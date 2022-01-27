Sen. Crowe to represent Johnson County again

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

From 1993 to 2002, Sen. Rusty Crowe represented Johnson County, but he is back thanks to the redrawing of the 3rd Senate District lines.

The change means that Crowe lost Unicoi County and picked up Johnson County and got back the rest of Carter County that Sen. Jon Lundberg had over by the Sullivan border.

Crowe will now lead Washington, Carter, and Johnson counties. He has served in the U.S. Army in Southeast Asia from 1967 to 1971. He was born on April 2, 1947. He is married to his wife Sarah and has two children, John and Catherine.

“Although I am sad that I will lose the privilege of representing Unicoi County, I am very pleased and proud that I will be representing Johnson County as I had done for ten years before we last redistricted,” Crowe said. “I have many friends there. It’s really a pretty good “change of the guard” as we will be returning to represent old friends we used to work with.

Crowe mentioned that he is excited about the possibilities for the most eastern county in the state and looks forward to working with “my friend Scotty Campbell.”

Campbell did not hesitate to comment on the opportunity to work with

Crowe when he said, Rusty Crowe is my friend and has a history of helping Johnson County. He used to be involved with Danny Herman, Paul Brown, Tommy Walsh, and others in a number of projects.”

Campbell mentioned that the change means 66,000 people for the district. There were population losses in some counties in the state and massive growth in other counties. Redistricting has to occur every ten years in conjunction with the U.S. Census.

In February 2020, Crowe announced that he was running for Tennessee’s 1st congressional district in the 2020 election.

Crowe recently announced he will seek reelection to Tennessee State Senate District 3. He made the announcement at the East Tennessee Republican Club Christmas Celebration.

Crowe currently serves as the chairman of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee. He is also on the Senate Education and Government Operations committees.