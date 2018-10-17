Second Annual Golden Mile boast of success

October 17, 2018

By Joan Payne

Rather than the previously planned venue of Ralph Stout Park, to enjoy a leisurely walk, more than 130 senior adults, met last month at the Johnson County Senior Center. The venue change was the result of inclement weather but did not diminish the event’s spirit. The walk was first initiated by Johnson County Senior Center Director, Kathy Motsinger, a year ago to promote fitness and movement for all the participants. Coordinated by former Johnson County High School physical education teacher and coach, Joan Payne, the Golden Mile was again a great success.

There was enthusiastic participation from those who were barely seniors to others who were 90 plus years young. All registered participants received a maroon Golden Mile t-shirt to commemorate the event and each of the 74 persons who completed any of the three levels of the “symbolic” Golden Mile walk were recognized with a gold ribbon for their efforts.

After the completion of their walk, the participants were also rewarded with a nutritious lunch/cookout, which was catered by the First Tennessee Human Resource Agency Nutrition Program with the able assistance of master grillers Terry Hodge and Robert Wilson. They were well served by Center volunteers and JCHS students from the Lifetime Sports Club. Many of the seniors finished off their meal by preparing their own Smores dessert on an open fire pit on the front porch of the Center. The seniors participated in other activities such as billiards, table tennis, “corn hole”, Rook, and blood pressure checks while waiting for all walkers to finish their trek.

Promotional and gift displays by local vendors were also provided by Amedisys, and Ballad Health. Randy Dandur and the “Famous Unknown” provided musical entertainment from many genres throughout the entire event. Shirts and meals for the event were graciously sponsored by members of the Extra Mile Ministries, Barbara Seals, Joe Herman, and Priscilla Herman. Shoun Lumber Company and J. R. Campbell, former JCHS basketball coach, provided unique woodcraft door prizes. The blood pressure checks were compliments of the Johnson County Community Hospital.

The Johnson County Senior Center especially thanks community sponsors. Without support from the sponsors and others like them such special activities for our seniors to enjoy would not be possible.