School Board reacts to OSHA ruling

Advertisements

By Teresa P. Crowder

Freelance Writer

For the past three years, the country has been in a tug-of-war over the emergence of the Covid 19 virus.

One issue of significant concern was the introduction of a vaccination mandate.

OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, devised a tempowrary emergency standard, the “ETS,” on Covid 19 Vaccination and Testing.

The core component of wthe ETS had to do with a requirement that employers with more than 100 employees were to get on board and implement and enforce a vaccination mandate or submit to weekly testing and wear a mask by January 2022.

Considering the pushback and legal challenges, along with uncertainties caused by conflicting outcomes in federal courts, the deadline was extended to mid-January, with possible citations to be issued as early as February 9,2022.

Challengers to this mandate filed a petition in the United States Supreme Court to block the ETS.

This emergence of a vaccination mandate put local businesses, organizations and agencies, and the local school system on notice to get a plan in order.

On Thursday, January 13, 2022, the Johnson County School Board had on its agenda to discuss the possibilities.

“Our School Board Attorney Chris McCarty has advised school boards to determine which option they will choose if the Supreme Court upheld the OSHA requirements for vaccination requirements,” said Johnson County Director of Schools, Dr. Mischelle Simcox.

The options included, Require employees to comply with a mandatory vaccine policy, apart from religious or disability-based accommodations; Require employees to either become fully vaccinated as soon as possible or wear face coverings at work and undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

A few hours before the board was to meet, Dr. Simcox advised The Tomahawk “that the Supreme Court blocked Biden’s OSHA Vaccine Mandate so that item will be withdrawn from the agenda.”

Members of local agencies in the community are not all for a mandate. Some community members may have or may not have complied, leaving a possible workforce reduction in the already strained economic situation, which could have been a crippling effect for a small town.

So, on January 13, the battle did come to a screeching halt as the United States Supreme Court blocked OSHA’s vaccination and testing mandate from going forward.

“The court did, however, allow a similar requirement for certain health care workers to go into effect nationwide,” stated Chuck Cagle, Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents General Counsel. “Congress had indisputably given OSHA the power to regulate occupational dangers, it has

not given that agency to regulate public health more broadly.”

Further information on this ruling can be found at https://www.osha.gov and https://www.supremecourt.gov.