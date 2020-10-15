School Board Chairman becomes TSBA Director

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

Johnson County School Board Chairman Howard Carlton announced news “that will be great for Johnson County” at the Thursday, October 8 meeting. Board Member Kevin Long is now a regional director of the TSBA (Tennessee School Boards Association). Johnson County will now have a representative in the state.

“Our board has been very honored,” said Chairman Carlton. “The Northeast Tennessee Director for TSBA, for all the school boards in Northeast Tennessee, was not re-elected. I’m sorry for that, but the good thing is that the TSBA has asked Kevin Long to sit in as the Northeast Tennessee Director until December of 2021. “

The TSBA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that started in 1939, focusing on school boards throughout the state of Tennessee. The Board of Directors is an 18-person group consisting of the “president, immediate past president, president-elect, vice-president, treasurer, nine district directors, and four at large member.”

“I’m just tickled,” said Long. “They called me about two weeks ago and offered it to me. They had the vote this past Saturday. I’m just thrilled to be able to help them, and I appreciate your support.”

District 3 Representative Long has been a staple in the Johnson County School Board for many years. He was pleased by the honor but assured the board that this new position would not interfere with his current duties. The other present officials seemed pleased by the news.

“I just want to congratulate Kevin for his appointment as TSBA Director,” said Director of Schools Mischelle Simcox. “We’re very proud of you.”

The TSBA Board of Directors webpage has yet to be updated to reflect Long’s appointment at the time of this article. Long was unavailable for further comment. The Johnson County School Board meets the second Thursday of each month for its regularly scheduled meetings. At this time, members have decided to go back to this schedule. View board meetings live or through archives on the Johnson County Schools TN Video YouTube channel. For more information on Johnson County Schools and its reopening plan, visit jocoed.net.