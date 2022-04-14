Salon poised to reopen

By Teresa P. Crowder

Freelance Writer

‘My Nail Salon’ eagerly opened its doors late last year as Johnson County’s walk-in Salon in the middle of Mountain City. Patrons began visiting and trying out the service as most clients were

first-come, first-serve. Services include manicures, pedicures, and waxing.

About two and a half weeks ago, the Salon closed due to a compliance issue with the state of Tennessee.

According to the Johnson County Clerks Office, Danh Van Nai, owner of My Nail Salon, obtained a business license before opening. However, Van Nai lacked a license from the Tennessee State Board

of Cosmetology, resulting in the immediate shutdown of the Salon.

“I have had a North Carolina License for twenty years,” Van Nai said. “I do not want to lie to people. There is nothing wrong with my Salon. I have to go to Tennessee school for a few months to get the license in Tennessee to reopen”, says Van Nai.

There is a process to

obtain a reciprocity cosmetology license in Tennessee. Depending on the state

in which your original

license is granted, an individual may need additional hours to qualify for a

Tennessee license. A state theory and hands-on practical exam are also required to be eligible for reciprocity in Tennessee. Van Nai is in the process of meeting the requirements to reopen and wishes to be transparent in this costly learning experience.

Many states have an online verification portal to see if salons or cosmetologists are licensed in their respective states. In Tennessee, clients can visit verifytn.gov to verify that a cosmetologist or Salon has an active license. Van Nai is looking forward to returning to his Salon in the coming months when he has his official credentials to operate a nail salon in Tennessee.

