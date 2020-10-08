Russell has something to crow about

Colton Russell named 2020 Bill Brookshire Poultry Champion held last month. Submitted photo.

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Area youth have once again competed in the annual poultry show for the title of Bill Brookshire Poultry Champion, named after longtime supporter Bill Brookshire. This year’s show and sale were held in partnership with Longhorn Auction Company on Saturday, September 26. The championship title went to 4-H Chick-Chain project member Colton Russell. Sean Trivett took home the Reserve Champion title, followed by Ariya Toth, who earned 3rd place. Constance Blankenship received honorable mention for her pullets.

“Congratulations to all the youth and winners that did an incredible job raising their pullets,” said Danielle Pleasant,4-H Youth Development Extension Agent II, Johnson County Extension.

Chris and Bonnie Reece, of Johnson County Bank, presented the awards and promised their continued support of the Chick Chain project in memory of their father. Pleasant explained that the 4-H Chick Chain project allows youth to gain valuable skills while learning animal care and responsibility.

“Youth that participates are given 16 pullets and a rooster to raise from hatchlings to mature birds,” she said. “The culmination of the project is the annual poultry show and sale in early Fall.”

Throughout the project, youth learn about chick development, diseases, nutrition, proper care, responsibility, ethical decision-making, and many other life skills. All pullets entered in the show are auctioned with proceeds going to 4-H to support the Chick Chain’s continuation for many years to come.

“The Johnson County Extension would like to thank all the 4-H’ers, parents, buyers and volunteers as well as Johnson County Bank, Longhorn Auction Company, and Tri-State Growers Co-Op for supporting the 4-H chick chain project and keeping this traditional project going,” Pleasant said.