Rodeo Reschedules for Friday and Saturday

The Stalans family Spur’n S Rodeo. (l-r) John Stalans, Loren Stalans, Colt Stalans, Dallis Stalans, Wes Stalans, and Sarah Stalans. Photo by Dan Cullinane

By Dan Cullinane

Freelance Writer

The rained-out Spur’n S Bulls and Barrels Rodeo, originally scheduled for this past weekend, at Chamber Park has been rescheduled for June 18 and 19. The unruly East Tennessee weather offered up two solid days of steady drizzle and downpours, turning the park into a mud hole, and causing the cancellation of both events. But no one is more ready to rodeo than Wes Stalans, partner with his brother John in Spur’n S, so within minutes they had rescheduled for this coming weekend. “We usually do twenty to twenty-five rodeos a year,” Stalans said Friday night. “Last year, we did six. So, yeah, we’re ready.”

Ready with something special. “We have a traditional rodeo up here in the fall, but for the last four or five years, I’ve been saying I’d like to do a spring event, with just bulls and barrels,” he said. “For rodeo fans, that’s a whole night of marquee events, bull-riding, and barrel racing. “At the traditional rodeo, we buck about twelve bulls. For this, we’ll buck about twenty to twenty-five bulls.”

Cowboys from Elizabethton and as far as Missouri will flood into Johnson County. They are drawn by big money prizes and a chance to nudge their rankings. Look out for National Cowboy Association Champion Colt Galvan, as well as Stalan’s star attraction, Bull Riders and Outlaw’s Bull of the Year, No.96, High Elevation. For anyone hoping to catch a glimpse of the future Jose Vitor Leme, or Jess Lockwood, Spur’n S will be showcasing the next generation of cowboys as well.

“We’ve got the mutton busting for the kids this year,” Stalans said. “Kids ten and under have to stay on a sheep for six seconds.”

Mini bulls will test themselves against the six to eleven-year-old class of riders, and twelve to fourteen-year-olds will try their hand with junior bulls. And, of course, barrel racers will explode out of the chute on horses that are all but acrobats as they pound their way around the course. “We go all over the Southeast doing these things,” Stalans said. “And we really enjoy this town.”

So the Stalans brothers will make sure that Chamber Park is the place to be on Friday and Saturday nights. As the sun goes down and the lights come up, fifteen-hundred pounds of muscle and dynamite will slam into the arena with one goal in mind: to hurl the cowboy on its back into the dirt before the eight-second buzzer. You’ll want to be there to see who wins that one.

Spur’n S Bulls and Barrels Rodeo will be held on Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19, at Chamber Park, on Highway 67 in Mountain City. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. For more information, visit the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce Website at johnsoncountytnchamber.org, or the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.