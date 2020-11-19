Reindeer Run returns to town

By Veronica Burniston

Freelance Writer

The Johnson County Arts Council will once again sponsor the Third Annual Reindeer Run in Mountain City from November 23 – 28. The Reindeer Run is a competition that encourages people to shop locally, receive special discounts, and be entered to win prizes from local businesses.

“It is a great way to connect with other people in the community,” Cristy Dunn, the event’s head organizer, said.

According to Dunn, more businesses are involved with this year’s Reindeer Run than in the previous two years. Starting Monday, November 23, every participating business will carry Reindeer Run game boards.

This year, some of the participating companies include the Garden Barn, Mountain View Nursery, Miller’s Flowers, Big John’s, Mink Crafts, True Value, Blown Away Hair Salon, and more.

After customers choose a play board, they will receive a stamp for every purchase made at participating shops. Once the board has six stamps, the customer drops it off at the Johnson County Art Center Saturday, November 28, to enter a prize drawing at 4:30 p.m. Prizes range from $100 gift cards donated by Farmers State Bank and Johnson County Bank to True Value $50 gift cards to a specially made Mink Craft basket and a deer decoy donated by TNT Outdoors. In addition to prizes, the Art Center will provide a delicious hot cocoa bar and host several outdoor artist demonstrations from leather crafting to jewelry making to painting.

With the decrease in customer traffic in stores due to COVID, Dunn emphasized the dire need to support businesses in the area, “It is more important than ever to shop local.”

At this moment in time, the Johnson County Art Center plans to host its Saturday prize raffle outdoors to encourage social distancing. So keep an eye on the weather and dress appropriately.Abiding with the CDC guidelines, it is recommended for participating customers to wear masks while shopping indoors and when gathering in large crowds.

If interested in learning more about the upcoming Reindeer Run or for a complete list of participating businesses, please email the Johnson County Art Center at [email protected]