Putting The Spotlight On Talent

MCE students are enjoying the spotlight during a recent talent show that showcased the children’s artistic skills. A selected few will also represent the school during the upcoming event at Heritage Hall.

Mountain City Elementary Has Talent

Advertisements

By Isaac Stewart

Intern

Sixteen contestants at Mountain City Elementary had the opportunity to showcase their talent to an audience of proud families, classmates, and staff

last week to see who would be representing their school at Heritage Hall on April 8.

Braven Hammons, Taylin Snyder, Trey Hensley, Braylee Hammons, Makynleigh Henson, and Ava Hodge competed in the

kindergarten through

third-grade category.

In the fourth through sixth-grade category,

Marley Jenkins, Lilly Berger, Rylynn Snyder, Clara Wilson, Mignet Walker, Joy Watts, Candace Potter, Lyric Mosley, David Richards, and Brock Jones.

Although all performances were outstanding and entertaining, only four acts could be chosen to represent Mountain City Elementary.

In the Johnson County Talent Show, Mountain City Elementary will be proudly represented by Taylin Snyder and Makynleigh Henson in grades K-3, and Joy Watts and Brock Jones in grades 4-6. Alternates are Ava Hodge and Mignet Walker.

“Thanks to the students and the fourth-grade teachers, Mrs. Greer, Mrs. Icenhour, Mrs. Potter, for coordinating the event,’’ said Principal Gay Triplett of Mountain City Elementary School.

“Thanks to specialty teachers, Mrs. Davis, Mrs. Jennings, Mrs. Theriault, and the school counselor Mrs. Stewart for all of their help in making the talent show a wonderful success,” Gay said.

Advertisements