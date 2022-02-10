Puppy Love to the Rescue

Rescue Dog & End of Life Sanctuary owner Melissa Gentry has her hands full with Hanna the eight-week-old chocolate lab (left) and her buddy, Champ, a six-week-old lab mix, while Ellie, a border collie, makes sure everything is in order during the impromptu photo shoot earlier this week, in Mountain City, TN. Gentry, currently has about 60 dogs at the sanctuary, which is in the middle of a sizable upgrade, thanks to the continued and much-needed support of the local community. For information, please call Gentry at (423) 956-2564. Photo by Tamas Mondovics

