Public Notice: Johnson County courthouse to close to the public from April 1-April 7

Due to the current circumstances, we will be closing the Johnson County courthouse to the public from April 1-April 7, be assured the county officials have not wavered in their dedication to serving the citizens of Johnson County and will be in their offices each day doing the job they were elected to do.

From the Johnson County offices of:

Lisa Crowder, Trustee: As of April 1, 2020, the Johnson County Trustee’s Office will be open normal business hours to take your phone calls and assist you in any way possible. Please be patient if we don’t answer your call right away, we are assisting other customers. Our phone number is 423-727-9062 .

If you need to see us, you may call and make an appointment and we will meet you at the door. We will be closed for lunch from 12-1 daily. You can make payments online at www.tennesseetrustee. org or call 1-877-768-5048 . You can also mail payments to P.O. Box 22, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683

Tammie Fenner, County Clerk, The County Clerk’s office will be closed to the public beginning Wednesday, April 1 for seven consecutive days, at which time it will be re-evaluated. The Clerk will be working in the office and answering the phone, processing requests online at TNCountyClerk.com, by mail at Johnson County Clerk’s Office, 222 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683 and by phone at 423-727-9633 . Should someone need a transaction that requires a signature, appointments, or arrangements will be made by calling the office. Someone will be in the office to answer any questions during the business hours of 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

Freida Gwinn, Register of Deeds: Beginning April 1, 2020, the Register of Deeds Office will be open during regular business hours 8:30-5:00 except for an hour at lunch from 12:00-1:00pm daily. During this time, either I or my Deputy Register will be available. If a bank, attorney, or an individual needs to record a document in the Register of Deeds Office, they can call 423-727-7841 and I will be glad to meet them at the door, bring their document in, record it, and return it back outside the door to them as quickly as possible or they can e-file their documents online using Simplifile, these documents are recorded as they come in.

Matthew Lewis, Property Assessor, As of Wednesday, April 1, 2020, we will be closed to the public. Feel free to call us for assistance at 423-727-7692 . If you need copies of maps or property cards, we can email

you or call us, and we will meet you in the parking lot to assist you. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, we are trying to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Please stay safe and follow all guidelines set by the CDC and Homeland Security.

Jeff Wagner, Highway Department: Effective April 6 the Johnson County Highway Department will be operating a regular workweek schedule of Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm. The highway department will be working a limited number of employees each day. The office staff is available to take phone calls at 423-727-7851. The remaining employees not scheduled for that particular day will be on standby. We also always have an on-call employee who is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.