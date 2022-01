PUBLIC NOTICE JANUARY 28TH, 2022

FROM THE OFFICE OF COUNTY MAYOR MIKE TAYLOR

DUE TO THE SIZE OF THE COURTHOUSE AND TO ENSURE WE CLEAN AND SANITIZE ALL SPACES, THE JOHNSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE WILL CLOSE TODAY FRIDAY, JANUARY 28th , 2022 AT 3p.m., AND REOPEN MONDAY JANUARY 31ST, 2022.