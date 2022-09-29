Proposed Doe Mountain Gun Range project gets public hearing

By Elizabeth A. King

Freelance Writer

Local officials and residents gathered last week to get more information regarding a proposed gun range on Doe Mountain, Just west of Mountain City, TN.

The meeting held on Tuesday, September 20, at the courthouse focused on the “proposed” facility but emphasized that nothing is set in stone.

“They are still in the planning stages,” said Shawn Lindsay, Executive Director for Doe Mountain.

So, for now, TWRA has yet to award the grant money for this project. No representatives from the TWRA were present.

Members of the Sportsman’s Committee listened carefully during the discussion as Frank Arnold got up to speak.

Arnold, a representative for Doe Mountain, has served two two-year terms, informed those in attendance that Doe Mountain is currently owned by the State of Tennessee, with fifteen people serving on the board.

Both those for and against the range location were in attendance. As questions started to be asked, Lindsay reminded the public that “this meeting was not called to answer questions,” he continued by letting the courthouse attendees know that this meeting was taking place so they could “share information and listen to the concerns of the residents of the county.”

Two maps were made available with the proposed gun range sites for everyone to review before the

meeting, with the pistol range being a safe distance from the main facility and the shotgun and rifle ranges ‘further out,’ in a “natural bowl,” surrounded by trees to assist with safety and to help control noise.

Most of those who signed up to speak were residents of Harbin Hill voicing concerns about traffic control, safety plans, noise abatement, erosion, and concerns revolving around the elderly residents and the animals on the nearby farms.

Several concerned citizens advocated for the animals at Melissa Gentry’s Dog Rescue located on Harbin Hill, stating that they are much more sensitive to noise than humans and felt the range was too close, and a new site should be selected.

Advocates for the range, such as Danielle Pleasant, 4-H Youth Development Extension Agent II for Johnson County, spoke of the positive impact this gun range would have on the kids that want to participate in gun safety, as well as those who might take part in supervised competitions.

There is still so much to be done, including sending out a Request for Quotation (RFQ), for an Engineering firm, not just for the proposed gun range but also for anything that may need to be done on Doe Mountain.

Continuing to hold public hearings to gather concerns, so those concerns can be identified and addressed. Additional environmental tests and archaeological studies need to be conducted.

This is just the beginning of the planning and consideration process. Decibel

testing, lead containment plans, safety procedures, training, and more paperwork are still on the horizon. Lindsay said they are still “two years out approximately,” only if everything falls into place.

Lindsay continued by saying, “I’ve never been part of anything that didn’t have a lot of opposition. Anything I do, I want to do it really, really well.”