Preparing Johnson County

Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester, Emergency Operations Manager Mark Sumner, and Emergency Management Director Jason Blevins reveiw a map of Johnson County. Photo by Elizabeth A. King

By Elizabeth A. King

Freelance Writer

As hurricane Ian approached Florida, its path headed toward the Carolina’s and Eastern Tennessee, it became obvious that the question was, does Johnson County have an emergency preparedness plan?

While Johnson County isn’t on a coastline or on Ian’s direct impact route, the region poses its own challenges.

Hurricanes provide high winds and a lot of rain, which means a potential loss of power, downed trees, blocked roads, and possible flooding in certain areas. Hwy 91, heading towards Laurel Bloomery, is under the planning portion and is said to be one of the roads to benefit from the Road Improvement Act.

Of course, snow and ice pose a different challenge.

How much of a budget does Johnson County have to assist in emergency preparedness? Mayor Larry Potter said, “our budget structure for all departments is pretty lean.”

Two staff members serve Johnson County. Jason Blevins, Emergency Management Director, and Mike Sumner, Operations Manager, work closely to monitor any potential threats that may affect the county while communicating effectively with Sheriff Eddie Tester, TDOT, public works, the highway department, and first responders to maximize efficiency and safety.

“Johnson County is a small community, but everyone pulls together every time there is an emergency to get things done,” Sumner said. “We all work together.”

Johnson County residents are encouraged to “plan for the worst and hope for the best.”

“Start preparing before a disaster happens,” Blevins said. He continued by saying, “build relationships, stay calm, and have a plan.”

According to emergency preparedness officials, every household should have at least three days’ worth of non-perishable food, plenty of water, flashlights (batteries), blankets, and first-aid supplies.

Residents are always urged to prepare, plan, and not wait until the last minute to fill their medical prescriptions. If it is a necessity today, it will be necessary during an emergency.

Johnson county doesn’t have pre-storm shelters. Instead, designated shelters open after the emergency in various locations according to the need and depending on the situation.

Blevins and Sumner, along with others, participate annually in three large-scale exercises, including other district teams. Some things require training, and others require certifications to be a part of a particular “team.” Some training includes search and rescue for missing persons, searches in the woods – lost persons, communication, medical, active shooter, school bus wrecks, Hazmat, and fire training to name a few.

At the end of the day, use common sense. If the

power goes out, call

Mountain Electric Co-op. For medical emergencies, dial 9-1-1. The hospital and

medical center have emergency preparedness plans, as do the fire department/first responders. Blevins added, “they all work from a good plan and are ready to change directions at a moment’s notice.”