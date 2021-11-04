Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County Receives Donation

Staff Report

The Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County (PSCJC) received a donation of $3,000.00 from the organizers of the Mountain City Mammoth 5k.

“Thank you. We are extremely blessed by this and excited for how it will help our clients.” said the spokesperson for PSCJC.

Anyone pregnant thinks they could be pregnant, or caring for an infant, can use the services of the Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County.

PSCJC volunteers are available to discuss life options if pregnant, educate on child development and pregnancy care, and encourage them all the way through and after.

Clients can earn clothes, equipment, baby items, and household needs through their “Mommy Money” program. They earn this by completing education sessions to help them care for themselves and their child and create healthy homes, thus strengthening families.

They can also earn a free crib and mattress that opens to a toddler bed by going to ten doctor appointments.

The Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County runs entirely on donations and volunteers.

It is in need of more volunteers who love Jesus and stand for life.

Anyone who would like to volunteer or donate can reach them at www.pregnancysupportenterofjc.com.

Email: [email protected] or call 423-727-8600.