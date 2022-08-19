Potter returns as County Mayor for a third term

Karla Prudhome

Freelance Writer

Having served as Johnson County Mayor for two previous terms, from 2010 to 2014 and 2014 to 2018, Larry Potter is ready to hit the ground running on September 1.

“The election process was grueling, but I enjoyed getting to visit people who grew up here like I did, but also enjoyed meeting many newcomers to the community, who bring with them, talent and energy,” Potter said.

As a fourth-generation Johnson Countian, Potter graduated from Johnson County High School in 1973 and started working at Harris Teeter Grocery Store that same year when the grocery store chain opened its first store in Mountain City.

Having worked for ‘Mr. Nelson’ at Blackburn’s Supermarket during high school, Potter’s previous experience served him well, as he quickly rose through the ranks at Harris Teeter to become the store’s manager. After twenty-eight years with Harris Teeter, Potter decided to open his own store, and in 2000 he opened ‘Doe Valley Food Market,’ which he sold in 2013. “I enjoy working and look forward to working for the people of Johnson County again,” said Potter, adding that there were several ongoing projects he looks forward to working on and hopefully completing.

“The ‘Sink Mountain Boat Ramp’ project is something that I started working on during my first term as county mayor, and I will work hard to move it forward,” he said. “Another ongoing project involves expanding program opportunities with Tennessee College of Applied Technology here in Johnson County, as they will serve our youth and provide additional educational opportunities.”

When asked about accomplished projects from his prior terms as county mayor,

Potter said that the 1.5-million-dollar Parkdale Industries expansion project was at the top of the list, as it not only helped to add job opportunities for the people of Johnson County but also ensured that Parkdale kept its operations here. “Completing the Sutherland Community water project, which finally brought running water to the people of this remote area of the county, was the most fulfilling project, but it would not have been possible without the hard work and cooperative effort from former county mayor, Dick Grayson,” Potter said. “I am ready to get back to work for the people of Johnson County.”

With the blessing of Brenda,’ his wife of 42 years, Potter will once again assume the position of county mayor on September 1.