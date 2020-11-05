Pioneer Village steps up for local children

Jona Mays (right) dressed as a member of the Akatsuki from anime Naruto and Baylee Bunting (left) dressed as Batman enjoy Halloween festivities at Pioneer Village. Submitted photo.

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

Parents and children alike were concerned about how COVID-19 would affect their Halloween plans. Misunderstandings about the Mountain City Council’s decision to not sponsor Halloween caused disappointment, but families found out that Trick-or-Treating was allowed but not recommended because of the current pandemic. The employees from participating locations in the Pioneer Village shopping center took extra steps to make sure local children could enjoy Halloween to its fullest despite the pandemic.

“We all know that 2020 has been a trying year for everyone, so allow us to give back to you with some candy for your kids,” a representative from Carter Finance said while inviting the public to the event. “We all appreciate our community and enjoy any opportunity to demonstrate that.”

Employees from Carter Finance, Covington Credit, PriceLess Foods, Subway, Mountain Spirits, Panda Garden, Poblano’s, and Double D’s Variety Store donned costumes to pass out candy to local kids in the Pioneer Village Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza. The event started at 3.p.m on Friday, October 30, and parents were encouraged to drop by with their children after school. Several participating businesses continued giving out treats on October 31.

Employees were onboard for the event, and some reported buying candy to pass out during the event themselves. Families seemed pleased by the event, and passersby reported the event drew a crowd. Mother Samantha Mays took to social media to praise the event after attending with her son Jona and niece Baylee.

“A huge thank you to the businesses at Pioneer Village,” Mays exclaimed. “You guys made Halloween 2020 so much more fun for so many kids! My youngest son and niece had a blast! It’s so great to see people coming together for our kiddos!”

Kids still got to enjoy Halloween despite the ever-present issues 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic bring. For safety’s sake, take precautions and stay aware of the spread of COVID-19. Information on cases in the Johnson County School System is available on jocoed.net on the COVID-19 Case Dashboard. For information on Johnson County cases as a whole, visit tn.gov/health.