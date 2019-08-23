Package Store Permits Approved

By Bethany Anderson

Freelance Writer

The Town of Mountain City Board of Alderman held a public Work Session, during which the board unanimously approved two package store applications.

The work session was requested by Bob Morrison at their previous meeting on August 6, so that the board may more have time to thoroughly review the applications and proposed locations.

The two applications considered were from Johnson County local, Tom Stanley and from Florida native Robert Blackwell.

Stanley’s proposed location is a building on south Shady Street in Mountain City that formerly housed a skating rink.

Blackwell’s proposed location is in the Pioneer Shopping Center between Pablano’s Restaurant and Fred’s.

Both applications were granted with a unanimous vote, with the stipulation that they pass their upcoming building inspections and are deemed “insurable”.

Blackwell stated, “We’re just very happy to move forward and very grateful to the city.”

