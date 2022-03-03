Overnight fire destroys family home

Volunteer firefighters Zack Reece and Reise Stout work trough the debris of an overnight house fire at 530 Hemlock Street in Mountain City, TN. The home was completely engulfed in flames within minutes following the emergency 911 call. Firefighters stayed at the scene throughout the day to attend to flare-ups and hotspots. Please read more on page A3 of this edition. Photo by Tamas Mondovics

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

As soon as the emergency 911 call reached Mountain City first responders, it was too little too late for the home located at 530 Hemlock Street in Mountain City, TN.

“We responded and were at the scene within minutes of the call, but the flames have already engulfed the house,” said volunteer firefighter and Mountain City Police Officer Reise Stout.

The call came in at 1:15 a.m., prompting Mountain City Volunteer Fire Chief Gary Stout and firefighter Zachary Reece to rush to the scene.

The call was assisted by volunteer firefighters from District 2, totaling more than a dozen personnel and several trucks to battle the flames.

Chief Stout said that there was not much they could do, as, by the time the trucks arrived, the home was a total loss.

The homeowner has reportedly said that their cat woke them up and gave them just enough time to get out safely.

Sadly, everything else is gone. The smoldering remains of the home anchored by a children’s swing set out front, and an abundance of burned toys inside the charred structure is a sobering reminder of how quickly life can change.

Volunteer firefighters are commended for their hard work inside and outside Mountain City’s limits.

As first responders, many are wearing a number of hats as firefighters and law enforcement officers to assist in times of need in the small town.

Structure and brush fires continue to keep Johnson County volunteer firefighters busy, drawing attention to the need for updated and upgraded apparatus, not to mention skilled volunteers.

In recent times, volunteer fire departments across the county have responded to several structure fires, resulting in complete loss.

The Tomahawk has reached out to the family and will have more information for those who wish to assist with supplies or donations as it becomes available.

