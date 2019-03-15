One adult, two children taken to hospital after Hwy 167 crash

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, around 5:30 p.m. last Wednesday, a crash occurred near the entrance of Roan Creek Elementary School sending several people to the hospital, including two children.

A Mitsubishi Eclipse being driven by 28-year-old Joshua Phillips of Mountain City was reportedly preparing to enter the school parking area from Highway 167, when hit from behind by Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by 28-year-old Morgan Roush of Butler.

Phillips and his niece and nephew, ten-year-old twins, were taken to the Johnson City Medical Center.

Roush and his female passenger, four years old, were reportedly uninjured.

Charges are pending.