“Oh, the weather outside is Delightful”

While the southwest portion of the country digs itself out of record snowfall, Bethany Stout, 8 (center), has a great time on a spring ride with her friends Sadie Guinn, 6, and her brother Samuel, 4, at Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City, TN, on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Unseasonably warm temperatures in the area reaching nearly 70 degrees by mid-day allowed the children to shed their winter coats and enjoy the outdoors on the beautiful, sunny, spring like day. Photo by Tamas Mondivics

