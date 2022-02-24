Officials investigate Tennessee license plate concerns

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor



Tennessee’s recently updated license plates have been making headlines referring to a possible issue that the plates could not be read at night by some police surveillance scanners or police LPR License Plate Readers.

Police LPR systems use infrared technology to track license plates at night. According to state officials, the Tennessee Department of Revenue has confirmed that a review of the new plates is now underway.

At the end of last year, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee unveiled the state’s next standard license plate chosen by Tennesseans through a statewide vote.

During the unveiling ceremony, Lee stated, “In our 225th year of statehood, we invited Tennesseans to cast their vote and help select the state’s next license plate. I’m proud to announce the winning design that will represent our unique grand divisions and take its place in Tennessee history.”

And history it has already made. More than 300,000 Tennessee residents have proudly cast a vote, with 42 percent voting for the winning (blue and white) design.

New plates have been available online and in-person beginning January 3, 2022, for residents to complete their annual tag renewal. Up to 100,000 plates per week are reportedly being produced to meet inventory demands.

Per Tennessee statute, the plate is redesigned every eight years if funds are approved in the General Assembly’s annual budget.

The statute also requires the display of “Tennessee,” “Volunteer State” and “TNvacation.com” on the plate, as well as county name and expiration year decal locations. The statute provides that Tennesseans may select an “In God We Trust” plate option.

WTVF News Channel 5 reported that production for the new plates has not stopped despite the issue and that the department confirmed, “We are aware of the LPR issue, and we are engaging in conversations with our partners at the Tennessee Department of Safety to more fully understand it. It would be premature to discuss any further actions we may take until we fully vet the concerns raised,” said a spokesperson for the department in a statement.”’

Since then, the idea of holding off the annual tag renewal began to circulate.

In response and to ensure avoiding any misunderstanding, the Department of Revenue issued a statement:

“The Department of Revenue and TRICOR have not stopped producing new license plates, and any media reports indicating otherwise are incorrect. Drivers should continue to renew their registration and receive their new plate in the month of renewal. Both the Department of Safety and Homeland Security and the Department of Revenue are evaluating claims regarding how new plates interact with license plate readers at night. Until this evaluation is complete, there will be no changes to the production or renewal process.”

For more information about the new Tennessee plates, please visit www.tn.gov. You may call the Johnson County Clerk’s office at (423) 727-9633.

