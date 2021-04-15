Skip to content Skip to left sidebar Skip to right sidebar Skip to footer

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Northeast Region Health Departments Announce COVID-19 Free Vaccination Sites For The Week Of April 12

The Tennessee Department of Health Northeast Region county health departments are now vaccinating individuals aged 16 and up who wish to receive COVID-19 vaccinations on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last. No appointments are required for the following county sites.

Johnson County

Johnson County Health Department
Monday, April 12 from 7 AM-8 AM
1st dose Moderna-18 years and older

Johnson County Industrial Park
Wednesday, April 14 from 9 AM-12 PM
Thursday, April 15 from 3 PM-6:30 PM
1st dose Moderna-18 years and older

Carter County

Great Lakes Workforce Development
Monday, April 12 from 9 AM-12 PM
Wednesday, April 14 from 7 AM-10 AM
Thursday, April 15 from 3 PM-6:30 PM
1st dose Pfizer

No Appointments Required