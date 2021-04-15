Northeast Region Health Departments Announce COVID-19 Free Vaccination Sites For The Week Of April 12

Submitted

The Tennessee Department of Health Northeast Region county health departments are now vaccinating individuals aged 16 and up who wish to receive COVID-19 vaccinations on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last. No appointments are required for the following county sites.

Johnson County

Johnson County Health Department

Monday, April 12 from 7 AM-8 AM

1st dose Moderna-18 years and older

Johnson County Industrial Park

Wednesday, April 14 from 9 AM-12 PM

Thursday, April 15 from 3 PM-6:30 PM

1st dose Moderna-18 years and older

Carter County

Great Lakes Workforce Development

Monday, April 12 from 9 AM-12 PM

Wednesday, April 14 from 7 AM-10 AM

Thursday, April 15 from 3 PM-6:30 PM

1st dose Pfizer

No Appointments Required