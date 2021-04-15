Northeast Region Health Departments Announce COVID-19 Free Vaccination Sites For The Week Of April 12
The Tennessee Department of Health Northeast Region county health departments are now vaccinating individuals aged 16 and up who wish to receive COVID-19 vaccinations on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last. No appointments are required for the following county sites.
Johnson County
Johnson County Health Department
Monday, April 12 from 7 AM-8 AM
1st dose Moderna-18 years and older
Johnson County Industrial Park
Wednesday, April 14 from 9 AM-12 PM
Thursday, April 15 from 3 PM-6:30 PM
1st dose Moderna-18 years and older
Carter County
Great Lakes Workforce Development
Monday, April 12 from 9 AM-12 PM
Wednesday, April 14 from 7 AM-10 AM
Thursday, April 15 from 3 PM-6:30 PM
1st dose Pfizer
No Appointments Required