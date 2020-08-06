Nonprofit making a splash in Jo. Co. community

Ladies from the Women of Mountain City join Old Mill Ministries at the Johnson County Rescue Squad for their annual Back to School Bash. Old Mill Ministries passed out over 300 backpacks while the Women of MC gave out feminine hygiene products. Pictured: Olivia Stelter (left), Hannah Dunn (right), and Lizzie Dugger (center). Submitted photos.

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

Women of Mountain City is making itself known in the Johnson County community through charitable deeds and advocacy for local women. Executive Director and President Olivia Stelter hope to build a foundation in the community and help as many people as possible while inspiring other organizations to move.

“Through Women of MC, we hope we’ve inspired other organizations in the community to step up,” Stelter said.

It seems like locals were inspired. Stelter reported that WOMC no longer accepts volunteers because “the response was so strong that we do not have the room.” She credited her team for its success when she said, “We have a great team. I couldn’t do it without them.”

Women of MC went to the Mountain City Council during its July meeting to ask for permission for its next event and planned to join forces with churches, non-religious organizations, the public, and possibly the police for a march against domestic and sexual abuse on August 8. Local speakers were scheduled to discuss violence and open the floor to the public at Ralph Stout Park, but the spike in COVID-19 cases has put the event on hold until further notice.

“We want the community to feel safe when they come to physically stand against the violence that has caused so much damage to the mental and physical health of too many in our community,” a Women of MC representative announced. “The march may be postponed, but our mission to raise awareness of this issue is not. The victims of such heinous crimes in our very county need our community to start breaking barriers at home, church, and work by making victims feel comfortable to ask for help.”

The Women of Mountain City is a nonprofit organization that provides feminine and hygiene products, clothing, and academic and professional

development resources to women in Johnson County anonymously and free of charge. For more information on this organization, its plans, and donating, visit womenofmountaincity.com or @womenofmc on Facebook. All funds go directly back into the program to make events possible.