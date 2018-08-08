Non-insured Assistance Program (NAP)

The Johnson County Farm Service Agency will be accepting applications for the Noninsured Assistance Program (NAP) for Strawberries, Wheat, Barley, Oats and Rye thru September 1, 2018. Application closing date for value loss crops such as Christmas trees, and Turfgrass sod is September 1. Coverage will be for the 2019 crop.

NAP crops are commercially grown crops that can be insured for $250 per crop with the maximum cost being $750 per county. New, limited resource and targeted underserved farmers are eligible for free catastrophic coverage. NAP provides coverage based on the amount of loss that exceeds 50% of expected production at 55% of the average market price for the crop. The deadline to report planted acreage for Christmas trees covered by NAP is September 30. The deadline to report planted acreage for small grains is December 15. Reporting dates for other NAP crops is available at the FSA office. FSA uses acreage reports to verify the existence of the crop and to record the number of acres covered.

When a crop or planting is affected by a natural disaster the producer must notify the FSA office where their farm records are maintained and complete part B, (the Notice of Loss portion) of form CCC-576. The CCC-576 is used to report failed acreage and prevented planting and may be completed by any producer with an interest in the crop. Timely filing a Notice of Loss is required for all crops, including grasses. For losses on crops covered by NAP and crop insurance, you must file a Notice of Loss in the FSA office within 15 days of the occurrence of the disaster or when losses become apparent. If filing for prevented planting, an acreage report and CCC-576 must be filed within 15 calendar days of the final planting date for the crop.

Further information on the NAP program is available at the Johnson County Farm Service Agency at 119 S Murphey Street, Mountain City, TN or by telephone at (423) 727-9744. Information is also available on FSA’s website at www.fsa.usda.gov/nap.

