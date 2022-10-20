New skatepark project at Ralph Stout gets green light

By Jinifer Rae

Freelance Writer

At its regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the Mountain City Council approved moving forward with the plans for a new skate park. The park will replace the current skating track located at Ralph Stout Park.

According to Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan, a geotechnical report was completed by engineers, and the results were submitted to City Council.

The report explained that the Ralph Stout Park site could be developed into a new skate park.

The project is spearheaded by the Hometown Service Coalition (HSC), a 501 c 3 nonprofit organization developed by a group of Johnson County residents committed to improving access to meaningful recreational activities.

The original idea for the skate park came from a group of youths who were discussing their plans to approach the city for the park. When the HSC members heard of their plight, HSC made it their goal to get a new skate park for Mountain City’s residents.

Representing the HSC, Treasurer Nela Pleasant Rader talked to City Council members regarding the project at the meeting.

“I grew up here, and when I moved back, I realized, coming from Nashville, Johnson County is underserved,” said Pleasant Rader. “What Boone and Nashville have is so far above. This skate park will benefit not just skateboarding but also many opportunities to serve rollerblading, scooters, and bikes.”

The cost of the project is estimated to be $100,000. City funds will not be used to fund the necessary cost of constructing a new skate park.

“We are not investing any money, but the council fully supports the new skate park project,” Jordon said.

Operation Pocket Change started in 2002 to support communities by collecting a small portion of money rounded up from the electric bill.

The extra “pocket change” is collected into a special fund managed by a board of members and is granted to help local communities. Mountain Electric Co-op has donated $10,000 from Operation Pocket Change

to construct the new skatepark.

Through donations such as Operation Pocket Change, fundraisers, and the recent 5K walk/run, HSC has collected approximately half of the needed money.

“We are hoping to get a grant,” said Pleasant Radar “we are still reaching out for funds.”

To donate or learn more, www.hometownservice.org.