New ownership brings carwash into the 21st century

Customers using the Mountain City Suds automatic car wash. Owner Alan Yates reports seeing around 200 cars per day at the automatic wash bays during the winter. Submitted photo.

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

People around Johnson County are raving about the transformation of a local business. Formerly known as Mountain City Car Wash, Mountain City Suds went through an extensive “facelift” after realtor Allen Yates purchased the property. Yates took something that existed within the community and breathed new life into it.

Renovations include a variety of technical and cosmetic changes. These include two automatic, touchless bays, four manual wash bays, and six vacuum and air centers. Other updates include wifi, app capabilities, and a new monthly membership program. The program offers three packages with flat rates for unlimited monthly washes. This program is run through Everwash.

The public seems to love the EverWash membership app. Mountain City Suds is the only EverWash facility within 81-plus miles, and people from outside the area report coming specifically to this carwash because of this. Yates reports that people are “going crazy” about it. During the winter, he reports seeing around 200 cars going through the automatic wash daily.

According to locals, the public had a complicated relationship with the previous owner, reportedly boycotting the facility. Yates explained he was aware and placed a large sign telling the community the business was under new ownership.

“Customer service is the most important thing,” Yates explained. “People are very patient, and I’m so honored.”

So far, people are leaving glowing reviews based on Yates’ customer service. Customers have gone so far as to say they are “in awe at the customer service” and his friendliness. Yates reports that the former owner has been “very helpful,” in fact, he reported receiving help with maintenance from the former owner during his interview with The Tomahawk.

“We would like to thank Johnson County and the surrounding area for your overwhelming support on our 6-month anniversary,” the Yates family released a statement. “We truly appreciate your business and hope to serve our local community for many years to come!”

About Yates

Allen Yates is best known in Johnson County for his realty business, Alan Yates Realty, which he runs with the help of his son, Jackson. Both are fitness fanatics and participate in sports like weight lifting and marathon running. Alan won three gold medals in the USA Weightlifting Master’s National Championship this year. Yates also enjoys activities like singing at his church.

