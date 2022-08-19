New housing development water a top priority

By Jinifer Rae

Freelance Writer

The Mountain City Council’s August meeting held earlier this month saw a rousing discussion about the planning stages of a new housing development.

Vineyard Farms is a new development slated for the Dry Hill Road area marked for 36 plots.

According to developer Waterfront Group’s Facebook page, “these tracts are totally unrestricted and will range from 7 to over 30 acres in size with tons of usable acreage and big views. Perfect for hunting, camping, trail riding, or building that secluded cabin in the woods.”

While that sounds promising, Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan mentioned that some essential requirements must be met before the development comes to fruition.

Jordan cautiously emphasized that when a new housing development is in the planning stages, several steps must be met before actually breaking ground and moving into the new home.

Regarding the new development’s application, he stated that the Council “approved giving permission for the developer to send an application to the state of Tennessee. The developer will need inner structure completed, and state requirements must be met before the city gives final approval.”

An important safety measure currently in place is to ensure clean palatable water is available, not only for incoming citizens but also for existing residents.

According to the Environmental Protection Act’s website, “Before EPA was established in 1970, more than 40 percent of our nation’s drinking water systems failed to meet even the most basic health standards, said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Dave Ross. Today, 92 percent of the population is served by community water systems that meet all health-based standards.

EPA is proud of the significant progress in providing access to safe drinking water for all Americans.”

In addition to meeting the safety measure for drinking, of vital importance is for the water levels ability to remain high enough to maintain current supply needs.

More homes mean more water will be required, and overextending would hinder current usage.

Concern for Mountain City’s current residents motivated Jordan to be cautious during the Council meeting.

Water is a precious commodity, and those responsible for maintaining its safety take their responsibilities very seriously.

Mountain City Collection and Distribution Superintendent Chris Hook said, “the plans, along with the drawings and the hydraulic analysis, must be submitted to TDEC (Tennessee Department Environment Conservation) and approved before lines are laid.”

Thanks to the need for caution, the time frame and completion of the new development remain to be seen. Certainly, the Tomahawk readers can be confident that the town’s current leadership cares for these important matters and only have to worry about drinking clean water.

For more information, please visit www.EPA.gov.