New County Attorney happy to be back home

By Elizabeth A. King

Freelance Writer

Borne in Boone and raised in Doe, newly appointed Johnson County Attorney Ryan Carroll has returned home to serve his community.

Carroll graduated from JCHS and, in Fall 2015, went on to ETSU to obtain a degree in History. Carroll graduated in May 2018.

At twenty-five years old, Carroll practices law at Grayson Wright & McEwen at 410 W. Main Street in Mountain City and is currently the youngest practicing Attorney in Mountain City and the newly appointed County Attorney. Never being one who

needed to spend hours studying, he quickly learned that law school was a different story. He continued his education at Lincoln Memorial University, Duncan School of Law.

Carroll said he expects long hours while he navigates his full and part-time duties but said it’s ok because he “asked for it.”

When asked why he returned, Carroll spoke about the tornado that touched down on Doe on April

2011, ripping the roof from his family’s home and

having to climb out. When they returned the next day,

he recalled how the community had come together to

sort through the debris,

bringing dump trucks,

chainsaws, and food. Carroll wasn’t sure who all those people were that came to help, not just their house but the others affected by the storm.

He leaned over his desk, memories flitting across his face, and said, “probably fifty people showed up of their own volition to help clear trees,” Carroll said. “They were temporarily homeless,” he added, “from that point, I knew I’d come back and hold a position of authority to help be a representative for the people.” And so he has.

Down to earth, Carroll said, “I’m not too good to talk to anyone. I want to be accessible as a County Attorney and a private-practice Attorney to the Mayor, the Commissioners, and Johnson County’s people.”

He continued, “I want to be the best I can be.”

In his spare time, Carroll enjoys his involvement with the local churches, tinkering with cars, going to the gym, planting sweet potatoes, shooting, and other “dude stuff.”