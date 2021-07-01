One-year-old English Bulldog, Ellie May, has made her appearance a couple of times at the Johnson County Senior Center, and continues to brighten the day whenever she is around. Photo by Tamas Mondovics

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Area senior residents had the perfect opportunity to show off their furry friends last week on National Take Your Pet to Work Day. Johnson County Senior Center Director Kathy Motsinger said that the facility had encouraged its members to drive through with their pets for a quick meet-and-greet.

“We treated their fur-babies with some extra goodies,” she said.

During the event, the Center also took the opportunity to honor some of the community’s hard working members, like Melissa Gentry with Rescue Dog and End of Life Sanctuary.

“We have collected monetary donations, food for the animals, and old blankets to help with the sanctuary,” Motsinger said. “Melissa was very appreciative of our efforts and enjoyed all the senior adults stopping by to visit with her.”

Gentry brought along a rescue Pitbull named FiFi, who enjoyed the event as much as she did. National Take Your Dog to Work Day began in 1999. It was created by Pet Sitters International.PSI created the day to encourage businesses to allow dogs in the workplace for one Friday each year to celebrate dogs as companions and promote their adoptions from local shelters, rescue groups, and humane societies.

For those who want their feline friends to join in on the festivities, PSI encourages residents to participate on Take Your Cat To Work Day. This year’s feline fest was held on Monday, June 21, 2021. Please enjoy the photos of some of the four-legged, furry participants during the fun-filled event at the Johnson County Senior Center.