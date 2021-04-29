National Honor Society Recognizes 60 Students

Submitted

On April 14, 2021, the families of sixty juniors and seniors from Johnson County High School gathered to witness the induction ceremony for the JCHS chapter of the National Honor Society. The seniors have waited all year for this moment. The Society stands for Character, Service, Leadership, and Scholarship.

Juniors who were inducted are Trinity Arnold, Charles Barnhill, Hanna Brown, Hanna, Hailey Cox, Kirsten Day, Brianna Dunn, Destiny Duperry, Jacey Eshelman, Gracie Grayson, Sierra Hodge, Ethan Icenhour, Leah McCloud, Katie McCulloch, Carleigh Osborne,

Zachary Parsons, Matthew Peake, Isabella Phipps, Emily Potter, Sydni Potter, Hailey Rider, Nathaniel Summerow, Bailey Townsend, Hannah Walker, Faith Walsh, and Kaydance Ward.

Seniors who were inducted are Isaac Brown, Caroline Buff, Trinity Caridas, Isaiah Eller, Presley Furches, Stacy Greer, Logan Hampton, Hannah Hopkins, Jenna Horner, Rhiannon Icenhour, Cindy Jones, Michael Kinnison, Christopher Laing, Cassidy Lakatos, Abby Laws, Omar Linares, Abigail Lipford, Samantha Manuel, Emily Miller, Christopher Morefield, Samantha Morefield, Veda Morefield, Matthew Mowery, Lauren Paterson, Hailey Pollard, Ashley Potter, Madison Potter, Jacob Proffitt, Hailie Reece, Itsel Salinas, Joseph Savery, Haeleigh Thompson, Hannah Trivette, Brett Ward, and Madison Wright.

The following students became members of NHS last year and graduated:

Isabella Furches, Mary Gibson, Alexis Hendley, Benjamin Howard, Shelby Lunceford, and Charly Martin.

The 2020-2021 retiring officers are: Isaac Brown, (President); Lauren Paterson, (Vice President); Stacy Greer, (Secretary); Brett Ward, (Treasurer) and Cindy Jones (Events Chairman). Out of these students, five were elected officers for the 2021-2022 school year: President: Katie McCulloch; Vice President: Zachary Parsons; Secretary: Charles Barnhill; Treasurer: Kaydance Ward, Events Chairman: Isabella Phipps.