Mountain Electric Cooperative Linemen get the job done

Mountain Electric Cooperative linemen pause for a photo while assisting the Blue Ridge EMC following a major power outage after Tropical Storm Zeta. Photo submitted

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Mountain Electric Cooperative linemen’s assistance to the Blue Ridge Mountain EMC may have been short-lived, but the time the nine-member crew spent there left an impact.

According to MEC officials, nine linemen from the Mountain City and Newland offices left last Friday afternoon and traveled to Georgia to assist BRMEMC with widespread outages from the recent storm damage courtesy of Tropical Storm Zeta.

“The crew worked 18 hours on Saturday to restore power to thousands in the region,” said Sally Mast Snyder, with MEC.

Officials emphasized that by midday Sunday, the MEC crew was released to come home. At that time, only 175 BRMEMC members were without electricity. MEC General Manager received an email from BRMEMC’s general manager expressing his gratitude and praise for the MEC men that volunteered to help them in their time of need.

“I personally worked with them for about a half-day and got to see first-hand the focus, dedication, efficiency, and pride with which these men operate,” said Eric Brinke, BRMEMC Interim General Manager.

Brinke added, “I think it would be an understatement to suggest that we were anything less than completely impressed with each and every individual you sent us. I could hear our folks saying, ‘Those Mountain EC boys are workers.’ Please extend my thanks to them when you see them.“

General Manager Joe Thacker said, “MEC knows we have the best of the best when it comes to our employees. It’s nice to hear that others think so as well. I appreciate our employees volunteering to help our fellow electric cooperative; they sure made us proud.”

Congratulations, MEC Linemen.