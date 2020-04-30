Mountain City RX donates hand sanitizer to seniors

Mountain City Pharmacy Manager Ken Norfleet delivers hand sanitizer to Johnson County Senior Center Director Kathy Motsinger. Mountain City Pharmacy and its parent company have been producing and donating hand sanitizer to different groups throughout their communities. Submitted photo.

By Meg Dickens

STAFF WRITER

Mountain City Pharmacy and its parent company, Boone Drugs, are stepping up to help communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Accumulatively, they have produced between 75 and 100 gallons of hand sanitizer to donate. Said sanitizer was made in their facilities. Mountain City Pharmacy donated its portion to the Johnson County Senior Center.

“We felt that it was a service we were able to provide, and we were happy to do it,” said Mountain City Pharmacy Manager Ken Norfleet.

Norfleet chose to donate Mountain City Pharmacy’s part to the Johnson County Senior Center for its particular circumstances. Volunteers are still making and delivering meals to seniors in the county. Norfleet wanted to make sure drivers had access to hand sanitizer for both their and the seniors’ benefits while in the line of duty.

Boone Drugs started this project by giving away small portions of sanitizer to clients. Associates formed a plan to provide supplies for essential workers. Essential workers include but are not limited to medical personnel, government officials, police forces, newspaper employees, and sanitation workers. Community support was an essential component that helped gather the resources needed to mass-produce. According to Boone Drugs Representative Jessica Collins, a gallon of sanitizer takes around 15 to 20 minutes to compound.

“The response from the community has been incredible,” said Collins. “We wanted to get the word out that we were making hand sanitizer, and once the community heard about this service, we received an abundance of requests to provide for the essential workforce. This was certainly the whole intent of this service. Making hand sanitizer for our community is a way in which we wanted to give back.”

The associates at Mountain City Pharmacy are working hard to accommodate customers during this pandemic. Part of that is increased safety and convenience. For that purpose, Mountain City Pharmacy offers countywide delivery and curbside services. For free delivery, call (423) 727-0039. For more information about Mountain City Pharmacy and Boone Drugs, go to www.boonedrug.com/mountain-city-healthcare.