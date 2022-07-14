PRESS RELEASE: Missing Person

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

According to Investigators, 65-year-old Carol Walker was last seen at her residence on Crackers Neck Road last night, July 13, 2022, around 10 pm. Ms. Walker is a white female, 5’8”, approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. No known description of clothing at this time.

Anyone having any information on Ms. Walker and her whereabouts is asked to call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (423-727-7761) or Johnson County E-911.