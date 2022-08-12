Missing Person

PRESS RELEASE:

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s help locating an individual that has been reported missing. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old William Dana Kimberlin was last seen in the Butler Community of Johnson County on Monday, August 08, 2022. According to information, Kimberlin left the location walking and has not been seen or heard from since. Kimberlin is described as a W/M, 5’11”, 260 lbs.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kimberlin, you are asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 423-727-77761 or dial 911.