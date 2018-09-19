Maxwell receives national award for outstanding contributions

NASHVILLE – The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) will honor Larry Maxwell, Chief Administrative Officer and Assistant Commissioner at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA), for his years of service to Tennesseans and dedication to agriculture. Maxwell is receiving the Douglass-Irvin Administration Award, which recognizes an individual for outstanding contributions within a state agency resulting in improved efficiency and impact.

“Larry Maxwell is highly respected throughout state government and has proven himself invaluable to every commissioner he has served,” Agriculture Commissioner Jai Templeton said. “Above all, Larry is loyal, dedicated, and has always gone above and beyond the call of duty to get the job done. We’re fortunate to have him as a leader, an advisor, and a friend.”

Among his major achievements and duties is the management of the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program, which has provided more than $150 million in funding to Tennessee farmers and rural communities since the program’s inception. He has effectively managed a $20 million investment to replace the department’s entire heavy firefighting fleet while building reserves for the maintenance of and eventual replacement of that equipment.

Maxwell is being honored at the NASDA annual meeting this week.

“I am grateful to have been considered for this award,” Maxwell said. “I hope the work we’ve accomplished in my time at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture has made a positive impact on the state’s farmers, foresters, and consumers.”

Since joining TDA in 1971 as an accountant, Maxwell has served an unprecedented seven governors and 13 Tennessee commissioners of Agriculture

Maxwell graduated from Tennessee Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He is a veteran and a retired Colonel in the Tennessee Army National Guard, and he enjoys spending time with his two children and six grandchildren.