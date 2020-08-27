Market plans for late summer fundraisers

A new quilt is raffled off with the help of volunteers Jay Piper and Lisa Freiss at the Johnson County Farmers Market. Photo submitted.

As the summer starts to wind down, the Johnson County Farmers Market still offers a wide range of fresh locally grown produce. The market will remain open until the end of October every Saturday morning from 9 – noon at Ralph Stout Park. As the season comes to a close, the farmers market will have a couple of fundraising raffles. While the Johnson County Farmers Market was able to continue to operate during the pandemic, it was not unaffected, leaving the market short on funds.

Currently, raffle tickets are being sold for a prize package including a farmers market inspired lap quilt and table runner, lunch for two at La Cucina Restaurant, and a bag of fresh veggies from Harbon Hill Farms. Raffle tickets are $5 each, and the winner will be drawn at the end of the Market on September 5th. You can also support the JCFM by purchasing a reusable market bag, or Fresh is Best t-shirt available at the manager’s booth. Both are new designs.

Another simple way to support the market is by using Amazon Smile. If you shop on Amazon, all you have to do is go to smile.amazon.com, search for Johnson County Farmers Market in the charitable organizations and every time you shop Amazon will donate 0.5 percent of your purchase to the market at no extra charge to you. Every little bit helps the Johnson County Farmers Market to be able to continue its mission to connect the farmers and residents of Johnson County.

Please contact the Johnson County Farmers Market at 110 Court Street , Mountain City, TN or call 423-430-3287.

The Market is located at Ralph Stout Park, 210 Old South Church St, Mountain City, TN.