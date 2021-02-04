‘Love Your Heart February’ with the Johnson County Senior Center

Kimberly Kleine, FNP and Jo Henson, RN are holding up Johnson County Senior Center’s first “Love Your Heart” activity square to remind members to exercise daily and eat their green veggies. Photo submitted.

Submitted

February is all about hearts and not just the Valentines and candy kind. It’s American Heart Month, a time to turn our attention to the number one killer of Americans and focus attention on keeping our family and friends free from heart disease.February was first declared American Heart Month by President Lyndon B. Johnson in February 1964, nine years after a heart attack.

With organizations such as the American Heart Association and others working together, millions of people live longer, healthier lives. However, despite the progress, heart disease remains the single largest health threat to Americans. The johnson County Senior Center is observing American Heart Month in february by offering a love Your Heart February physical activity for members, which will be done from home.

Calendars listing physical activities, dietary suggestions, and heart facts are available at the Johnson County Senior Center. Members choosing to participate should pick up a calendar, check off the days they participate, sign, and return the calendar at the end of February to enter the drawing for prizes on March 3.

Calendars may be picked up through the drive-through lunch line daily 11:00 a.m. to noon or on the table in the breezeway at the senior center’s back entrance.

Love Your Heart February is generously sponsored by Kimberly Kleine, FNP at Northeast Tennessee Health and Home Care. For more information about this or any other program, please contact the Johnson County Senior Center at (423) 727-8883.