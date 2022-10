Staff report

It was another big night for the Johnson County Longhorns after a 48-39 win against Happy Valley Friday, in Mountain City.

The home game was led by Connor Simcox with 291 yards passing, 22 attempts with 15 completions and 5 touchdown passes.

The game, however, was not a one man show.

Nate King had two interceptions, one with a 87 yard pick 6 that secured a victory for the Longhorns.

Go Longhorns!!!