Locals seek solution to county homelessness

By Meg Dickens

Freelance Writer

As the seasons change and the temperature drops, dangerous weather conditions plague those without proper shelter. From most traditional reports, people probably assume this group is outdoor animals. Although animals face hardships, the group facing the most difficulties this winter season is the homeless population.

According to County Mayor Mike Taylor, homelessness is a problem in Johnson County, and several groups have done studies on the issue. Tennessee as a whole reportedly has a homelessness issue. The most common reasons for being out on the street include the inability to work, lost jobs, substance abuse, and age-related struggles.

“For some it is a need to have their current residences repaired,” Mayor Taylor explained. “Last year we were fortunate to get a $150,000 dollar grant from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency(THDA). The funds were used to rehab 6 homes in Johnson County. This year we applied and again received the grant. We will be receiving $350,000 dollars to repair or rebuild houses. There will be a public meeting on December 15th to explain the application process.”

Despite how rampant homelessness is in Johnson County, there is not a homeless shelter available locally for citizens. Locals are now lobbying for help for the homeless. The social media public forum, Johnson County In the Know, was the home for nearly 200 comments on what to do about this issue. The county government is reportedly working on this issue.

Some commenters suggested converting unused buildings in the community to start up a shelter. One commenter specifically brought up the abandoned former Fred’s property, which reportedly has kitchen access, which would be a needed staple. Mayor Taylor reports that the county is working with A.C.T.I.O.N. Coalition and Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness (ARCH) towards starting

a local site but did not specify a possible location at this time.

While support for the homeless seems to be agreed upon by most in the community, some think that creating a shelter could cause more problems than it could potentially fix. One commenter pointed out that the highly regulated status of these havens and high operating costs could be an issue. At this point, local government is working with the ARCH, which includes grants to cover short-term hotel stays and the before-mentioned home repairs. A timeline on the possible shelter coming to the area is still unknown. Stay tuned for more information in the coming months.