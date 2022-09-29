Locals rally for annual Watauga Lake Cleanup

A small crew of volunteers proudly pose for a photo with a large amount of debris they had cleaned up from and around Watauga Lake last Saturday. Nearly 14 thousand pounds of trash was collected by less than 80 volunteers, under 5 hours during the day, which ended with plenty of congratulations, a celebration, and some much-needed sustenance for all involved. Photo by Dennis Shekinah

By Jinifer Rae

Freelance Writer

A large crowd volunteered on Saturday, September 24, to clean up Watauga Lake.

The weather was a bit chilly, but spirits were high as volunteers walked the shore picking up litter. Others took to boats to help remove built-up debris.

In addition to volunteers, local businesses did their part by lending a hand towards the cleanup. Boots off Hostel offered people kayaks to take to the water, and Lakeshore Marina loaned workers one of their pontoon boats. These were invaluable in helping volunteers to get the litter to the waste collection sites.

While locals rally annually to help the environment by cleaning up Watauga Lake, this year was a little more difficult.

According to local volunteers, the accumulation of garbage in the lake “was the worst year we have ever had for trash removal. I loaded my boat twice full of Styrofoam left over from the old docks,” said Jeff Davis of Mountain City. Davis and his sister had devoted their entire Saturday assisting with the cleanup effort.

Watauga Lake was developed by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) as a man-made reservoir. According to TVA’s website, Watauga Lake’s surface covers over ten square miles and has 104 miles of shoreline.

Watauga Lake is TVA’s highest elevated reservoir sitting almost two thousand feet above sea level at full pool. The Lake is a popular destination for tourists, campers, hikers, backpackers, and visitors all wanting to enjoy the beautiful scenery. The yearly cleanup certainly goes a long way to help keep the site beautiful.

Locals are committed to keeping the lake beautiful and are committed to the long haul in efforts to remove litter. “A law was passed a few years ago stating

they could not use Styrofoam to build docks, but as the lake goes up and down, some of the old Styrofoam washes up,” Davis said. “It will be a few years before we can remove all of it.”

To show appreciation for all the hard work of the volunteers, Watauga Lake Winery invited workers to come and have dinner.

“We appreciate all their efforts to keep the area clean and beautiful, we appreciate what they do, so we take care of them,” said manager Allison Eastridge. “We want to help and partner with the community any way we can.” Satisfied with a hard day’s work and a full stomach, Davis concluded, “The BBQ and pizza were delicious. It was really nice of them to feed us after picking up trash.”

